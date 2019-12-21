Global  

Pelosi, McConnell And Impeachment

NPR Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The Trump impeachment pits two battle-hardened congressional tacticians, Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, against each other even though they serve in different chambers.
News video: Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....

RGFEPMAGA

find the truth RT @DetmerMike: Nancy Pelosi is now WITHHOLDING the articles of impeachment from the Senate, denying President Trump his Constitutional due… 4 seconds ago

ArTeePhotograph

👺Trump’s Lies Matter👺 RT @RKJ65: Hi @realDonaldTrump, many people are saying that McConnell & Pelosi are working together to delay the impeachment trial in the S… 5 seconds ago

lvisrulz

SuzyQ RT @FIGHT_2_KAG: 1st impeachment in history that has NOT been consummated. Does that surprise you with Nancy Pelosi as the bride? 😂🤣😂 McCon… 11 seconds ago

jedelaware

Jedadiah Jamerson RT @kylegriffin1: "Oh pfft," Pelosi said when asked about McConnell's suggestion she was 'too afraid' to send him the articles of impeachme… 15 seconds ago

NIshaHann

Carolyn Nemeth RT @AriFleischer: If it’s ok for Nancy Pelosi to seek some sort of leverage by timing the transmission of the impeachment paperwork to her… 16 seconds ago

jjp117

Jerri Proctor RT @HoarseWisperer: Pelosi doesn’t have to force McConnell to negotiate. Trump will - backhandedly. As impeachment hangs over Trump’s hea… 29 seconds ago

jjp117

Jerri Proctor RT @HoarseWisperer: Pelosi knows that, of course. While other people (including McConnell) are saying that she has no leverage to force ne… 42 seconds ago

sassygal56222

Jennifer Pak RT @MSNBC: "What she's doing is shining the spotlight where it needs to go and that's on Mitch McConnell ... he better stop playing party p… 44 seconds ago

