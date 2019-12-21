Pelosi, McConnell And Impeachment

Saturday, 21 December 2019 () The Trump impeachment pits two battle-hardened congressional tacticians, Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, against each other even though they serve in different chambers.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....
