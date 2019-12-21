Global  

Pelosi, McConnell And Impeachment

NPR Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The Trump impeachment pits two battle-hardened congressional tacticians, Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, against each other even though they serve in different chambers.
News video: Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....

Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment

The day after she led the House in the impeachment of President Trump, Nancy Pelosi said she won't send the case to the Senate until Mitch McConnell lays out the...
CBS News Also reported by •NPR

Dem Rep. James Clyburn Warns Pelosi Against Sending Articles of Impeachment to Senate: ‘No Idea What the Speaker Will Do’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) warned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) against sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald...
Mediaite


