Elizabeth Warren to meet with Native American groups in Oklahoma as DNA controversy lingers

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will return to her home of Oklahoma City on Sunday, where she will meet with Native American groups as part of a reported effort to blunt continuing criticism over her past claims to have Native American heritage.
