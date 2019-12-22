Part of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' resiliency this campaign cycle is thanks to his popularity with Latinos. Multiple polls show Sanders leads the field with Latino support.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Derk RT @NPR: "There is a huge distrust among the Latinx community with the Democratic party that they're not following through on their promise… 36 seconds ago cursed-dem wine cave RT @belensisaw: People may underestimate our community, but we know what’s real and what is not. @BernieSanders is the real deal. Authentic… 2 minutes ago Global Analytica "There is a huge distrust among the Latinx community with the Democratic party that they're not following through o… https://t.co/dE92rJgajs 4 minutes ago Rob Notter #LatinosForBernie #Bernie2020 'Authenticity,' 'Culturally Relevant': Why Bernie Sanders Is Resonating With Latinos https://t.co/TiidJiWQ4H 5 minutes ago Hudson Villeneuve RT @me_geleeto: Thank you @NPR for coming to East Las Vegas to find the secre weapon of the @BernieSanders campaign: Latinos https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago FoggyBottomGal ™️ 'Authenticity,' 'Culturally Relevant': Why Bernie Sanders Is Resonating With Latinos https://t.co/dhjEuUxJJ9 6 minutes ago