Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Authenticity,' 'Culturally Relevant': Why Bernie Sanders Is Resonating With Latinos

NPR Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Part of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' resiliency this campaign cycle is thanks to his popularity with Latinos. Multiple polls show Sanders leads the field with Latino support.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders Demand For Injury Data To Be Released From Amazon

Sanders Demand For Injury Data To Be Released From Amazon 00:32

 Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar requested form 300, 300a and 301 data from Amazon. This data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration shows the number of injuries at the company. Yet this data can only be requested by current or former employees who might face backlash for the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Arkanyle1

Myk 🌹 RT @belensisaw: People may underestimate our community, but we know what’s real and what is not. @BernieSanders is the real deal. Authentic… 23 seconds ago

witnessemptysky

Jack Duluoz RT @NPR: "There is a huge distrust among the Latinx community with the Democratic party that they're not following through on their promise… 39 seconds ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica "There is a huge distrust among the Latinx community with the Democratic party that they're not following through o… https://t.co/dE92rJgajs 7 minutes ago

rob_notter

Rob Notter #LatinosForBernie #Bernie2020 'Authenticity,' 'Culturally Relevant': Why Bernie Sanders Is Resonating With Latinos https://t.co/TiidJiWQ4H 8 minutes ago

HudsonVill

Hudson Villeneuve RT @me_geleeto: Thank you @NPR for coming to East Las Vegas to find the secre weapon of the @BernieSanders campaign: Latinos https://t.co/… 9 minutes ago

foggybottomgal

FoggyBottomGal ™️ 'Authenticity,' 'Culturally Relevant': Why Bernie Sanders Is Resonating With Latinos https://t.co/dhjEuUxJJ9 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.