McCarthy suggests Jordan, Collins and Ratcliffe represent Trump during Senate impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested on Sunday that he would choose Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Doug Collins of Georgia, and John Ratcliffe of Texas to represent President Trump in his looming Senate impeachment trial.
 The impeachment of President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress sets the stage for a historic trial next month in the Republican-controlled Senate on whether he should be removed from office. Chris Dignam has more.

