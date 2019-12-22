Global  

Michael Bloomberg says Democratic debates don't "really matter that much"

CBS News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Michael Bloomberg says Democratic debates don't really matter that muchMichael Bloomberg tells CBS News he won't accept campaign donations that would qualify him for the debates.
News video: Michael Bloomberg Opens Campaign Offices In Three Key States

Michael Bloomberg Opens Campaign Offices In Three Key States 00:32

 Michael Bloomberg opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The three states are critical spots for winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. president. According to Reuters, the states were key places that brought President Donald Trump to office. Bloomberg said: “The only...

Millions spent on ads, Bloomberg now in 4th place [Video]Millions spent on ads, Bloomberg now in 4th place

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has spent more on campaign ads in the last few weeks than his main Democratic rivals have all year. Yet his level of support has barely risen, according to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published


dev_guy

Tester Smith Michael Bloomberg says Democratic debates don't "really matter that much" https://t.co/YLtUlwBEOK 1 hour ago

charliewalton11

krissteinort

krissteinort I suppose it probably doesn't matter that much to you when you can buy your way in/own a media company.… https://t.co/B5v9diqaIJ 1 day ago

ascannerburkely

CyBerdumptruck RT @tackettdc: NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg says employees at his news organization need to accept r… 1 day ago

linda_hazlett

Linda Hazlett Michael Bloomberg says Democratic debates don't "really matter that much" https://t.co/fYT42E7MbY via @YahooNews 1 day ago

FinanceUSA_News

Finance Michael Bloomberg says Democratic debates don't "really matter that much" #Finance https://t.co/FsVzMwU9pJ 2 days ago

MaryRedden1

Mary Redden Michael Bloomberg says Democratic debates don't "really matter that much" https://t.co/Unp1f1Ecpb via @YahooNews 2 days ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Michael Bloomberg says Democratic debates don’t “really matter that much” https://t.co/Pl2AfnCKSj https://t.co/OkBxaDKqf4 2 days ago

