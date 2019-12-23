Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing CEO ousted

Politico Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Dennis Muilenburg has resigned from his post following a series of controversies this year related to the 737 Max airplane.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Boeing Co has ousted Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_US

One News Page (U.S.) BREAKING NEWS: Boeing CEO ousted https://t.co/UWwMSHnRkE 7 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Boeing CEO ousted https://t.co/I1fNlduTI5 7 seconds ago

spotile

Spotile Boeing CEO Ousted After 2 Fatal Crashes - https://t.co/lbgHAbXQSp https://t.co/OIAPlJbwFU 20 seconds ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Boeing CEO Ousted After 2 Fatal Crashes - https://t.co/XBplEHvBtM https://t.co/34UG8NFnfo 44 seconds ago

BubbaLouis

Bubba Louis Nice Start. Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens https://t.co/0sX43gqI6d 1 minute ago

NavroopSingh_

Navroop Singh RT @thedailybeast: Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been ousted amid the 737 Max crisis https://t.co/Hdfs42Z9EG 1 minute ago

SamLitzinger

Sam Litzinger This @nytimes story may have been a factor in his departure: https://t.co/x6wKSxvoA6 https://t.co/XcR8HlVwx7 2 minutes ago

anglescovered

Neil Armstrong Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg ousted as 737 Max crisis deepens | CBC News https://t.co/yZdwHtCCpL 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.