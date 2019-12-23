Global  

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg To Step Down

NPR Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing statement: "The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company." More than 300 people have died in Boeing's 737 Max plane crashes.
News video: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns 01:05

 Boeing will replace its CEO, after hundreds were killed in the fatal 737 Max plane crashes and the company struggles to recover.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Has Resigned [Video]Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Has Resigned

Muilenburg faced scrutiny for how he handled the grounding of the company&apos;s 737 Max aircraft after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

Boeing's CEO Is Out: Here's What to Expect From Boeing in 2020 [Video]Boeing's CEO Is Out: Here's What to Expect From Boeing in 2020

Boeing announced that CEO Dennis Muilenburg was stepping down effective immediately before the market opened on Monday, Dec. 23.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:41Published


Boeing Fires C.E.O. Dennis Muilenburg

Boeing has been mired in crisis since the crashes of two of its 737 Max jets killed 346 people.
NYTimes.com

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)** · *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max...
Business Insider

