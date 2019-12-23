Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump has ‘respect’ for Tulsi Gabbard voting ‘present’ on impeachment

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
President Trump lauded Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for voting “present” on the two articles of impeachment approved last week in the Democratic-controlled House.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: 'I give a lot of respect' to Tulsi Gabbard for not voting for sham impeachment

Trump: 'I give a lot of respect' to Tulsi Gabbard for not voting for sham impeachment 00:47

 Trump: &apos;I give a lot of respect&apos; to Tulsi Gabbard for not voting for sham impeachment

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Gabbard On Impeachment Vote: 'I Give Her A Lot Of Respect' [Video]Trump Praises Gabbard On Impeachment Vote: 'I Give Her A Lot Of Respect'

President Trump held a media event.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:52Published

Gabbard asked about impeachment vote [Video]Gabbard asked about impeachment vote

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was asked by TMZ about her impeachment vote

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he gives Democrat Tulsi Gabbard 'a lot of respect' for voting present on impeachment

Trump claimed Gabbard didn't vote "because she knew it was wrong" but Gabbard said she voted "present" because the process had been too partisan.
USATODAY.com

Democrats that voted no: Party didn't make impeachment case against Trump

Democrats that voted no: Party didn't make impeachment case against TrumpRepresentative Tulsi Gabbard, who represents a safely Democratic district in Hawaii, voted "present" on both charges. ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteTelegraph.co.ukPolitico

Tweets about this

Schare_Inv_Serv

Thomas Magnum Trump has ‘respect’ for Tulsi Gabbard voting ‘present’ on impeachment https://t.co/SJc2uaN6Hn 2 minutes ago

dixiegal57

txdixiegal57 Trump has ‘respect’ for Tulsi Gabbard voting ‘present’ on impeachment https://t.co/Uqa7YLaDJY 5 minutes ago

Occasion2B

Occasion2B Trump has 'respect' for Tulsi Gabbard voting 'present' on impeachment,https://t.co/EoADRTYWSg 6 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Trump has ‘respect’ for Tulsi Gabbard voting ‘present’ on impeachment - https://t.co/2TxW7DcbsQ https://t.co/QU3TWTUIcZ 11 minutes ago

hard_rep

Diehard Trump Supporter RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Trump has ‘respect’ for Tulsi Gabbard voting ‘present’ on impeachment https://t.co/lPeLM6XMZ0 16 minutes ago

CgomezSnoopy

Cgomez Friend. Gabbard, all that's left of your party is the name! Trump has ‘respect’ for Tulsi Gabbard voting ‘present’… https://t.co/otPAS3efWI 19 minutes ago

Herbert_L_Reed

Herbert Reed Trump has ‘respect’ for Tulsi Gabbard voting ‘present’ on impeachment https://t.co/lPeLM6XMZ0 28 minutes ago

BasicBowen

Bowen Why why why? She supported impeachment. If she knew it was wrong she’d have voted NO. Why does Tulsi Gabbard shut d… https://t.co/RWUYAczBq5 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.