Democrats push for new witnesses for impeachment trial

CBS News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Senator Chuck Schumer has presented new evidence that shows the Trump administration put a hold on military aid to Ukraine shortly after President Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian president. The revelation is one more reason why Democrats are arguing for witnesses in a Senate trial. Chip Reid reports.
News video: Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email 02:06

 U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer cited a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. Chris Dignam has more.

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? [Video]Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of..

Pelosi unclear about sending articles of impeachment to the Senate [Video]Pelosi unclear about sending articles of impeachment to the Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want..

McConnell: No new witnesses for impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting the Democrats' push for fresh impeachment testimony against President Donald Trump and making a last-ditch...
USATODAY.com

News24.com | New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email | Chaos at Hong Kong rally for China's Uighurs; here are the top world news videos for today....
News24 Also reported by •Reuters

