House lawyers leave door open to new articles of impeachment against President Trump

CBS News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
In a federal appeals court filing, House lawyers said testimony from Don McGahn could provide new evidence President Trump committed additional impeachable offenses.
News video: House Judiciary Committee Says It Needs Don McGahn To Testify

House Judiciary Committee Says It Needs Don McGahn To Testify 01:23

 Lawyers for the committee said the House could consider new articles of impeachment against the president.

Recent related news from verified sources

With Historic Debate, House Moves Toward Impeaching Trump

Debate raged in the House of Representatives as members prepared to cast votes on two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
NYTimes.com

2020 Dem candidates react to impeachment votes: 'A sad moment'

The House voted Wednesday night in favor of adopting two articles of impeachment against President Trump and advancing them both to a trial in the Senate but one...
FOXNews.com


