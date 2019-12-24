Former Hawaii governor says Tulsi Gabbard should resign



Recent related videos from verified sources Tulsi Gabbard Under Fire For Impeachment Vote Neil Abercrombie, former governor of Hawaii, is calling on Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her House seat for missing so many votes amid her run for the Democratic nomination for president. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:26Published 8 hours ago Former Hawaii Governor To Tulsi Gabbard: Resign Your Seat Immediately Former Democratic governor of Hawaii Neil Abercrombie on Monday slammed presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard. As she is running for president, Abercrombie said Gabbard is 'not able to do the job for the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources AP Top Stories December 24 A Here's the latest for Tuesday December 24th: McConnell doesn't rule out impeachment trial witnesses; Satellite images raise concerns about North Korea; Former...

USATODAY.com 11 hours ago



Ex-Hawaii governor calls for Gabbard to resign Former Hawaii governor Neil Abercrombie on Monday called for long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress after she voted "present" on...

USATODAY.com 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this