Trump sends Christmas greetings to U.S. troops

CBS News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
President Trump spent Christmas Eve speaking with U.S. troops and firing away at a political rival. He also admitted he still has some shopping to do. Chip Reid reports.
News video: Trump says 'still working' on Melania's Christmas present

Trump says 'still working' on Melania's Christmas present 00:52

 While speaking to U.S. troops via video conference call, President Donald Trump said he had picked out &quot;a very beautiful card&quot; for First Lady Melania Trump but that he was &quot;still working on a Christmas present.&quot;

Trump's Thanksgiving with US troops in Afghanistan [Video]Trump's Thanksgiving with US troops in Afghanistan

The president paid a surprise visit to US soldiers and said the US and the Taliban have been engaged in talks.

Trump Makes Secret Trip To Afghanistan On Thanksgiving Day [Video]Trump Makes Secret Trip To Afghanistan On Thanksgiving Day

President Trump made a surprise visit to American troops in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving Day. According to Business Insider, the White House kept the trip tightly under wraps. While there, Trump..

Trump says he'll "deal with" any Christmas surprise from North Korea

President Trump addressed a range of questions during a teleconference with troops, including what he got the first lady for Christmas.
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump sends Christmas greetings to U.S. troops https://t.co/r8AfLeTm1m https://t.co/yyKj14SN7t 1 hour ago

Bckrda

daniel smith RT @HarryJoebanks34: @Bckrda trump sends christmas greetings-----and for some fked up reason, WE DO NOTHING!! https://t.co/C1hmw9HbkX 2 days ago

HarryJoebanks34

Harry who @Bckrda trump sends christmas greetings-----and for some fked up reason, WE DO NOTHING!! https://t.co/C1hmw9HbkX 2 days ago

Bluestocking66

LaVonne Bray RT @SigneWilk: Letter writing in a post-literate society. @realdonaldtrump sends Christmas greetings to @speakerpelosi https://t.co/odQRD2… 3 days ago

SigneWilk

Signe Wilkinson Letter writing in a post-literate society. @realdonaldtrump sends Christmas greetings to @speakerpelosi https://t.co/odQRD22skz 5 days ago

