Jacinda Ardern's Christmas message: 'Find a little bit of peace after tough year for NZ'

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delivered her Christmas message to the nation and hopes "everyone finds a little bit of peace" after a traumatic year for the country. The video message, posted on social media this morning, began...



