President Trump, First Lady Attend Christmas Eve Church Service In West Palm Beach

cbs4.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Trumps attended a Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach Tuesday night.
News video: President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach

President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach 00:26

 President Trump and the First Lady attended Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach.

Christmas Shoppers Going Down To The Wire In West Sacramento [Video]Christmas Shoppers Going Down To The Wire In West Sacramento

Shoppers were at the Target in West Sacramento right up until closing time on Christmas Eve.

Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas [Video]Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he got First Lady Melania Trump a "beautiful card" for Christmas. But he admitted that he's "still working on a Christmas present" for the first lady. The..

President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend Christmas Eve Service at West Palm Beach Church


Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold his first rally of 2020 in Ohio next month, potentially coinciding with the beginnings of the...
