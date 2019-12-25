Global  

President Trump, Melania Trump share holiday video: 'We wish everyone a joyous and merry Christmas'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
President Trump has mostly taken the day off of Twitter on Christmas, with the exception of posting holiday greetings.
News video: Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas

Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas 00:32

 President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he got First Lady Melania Trump a "beautiful card" for Christmas. But he admitted that he's "still working on a Christmas present" for the first lady. The president made the remark in response to a question from a soldier during a teleconference with US...

Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter [Video]Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday (December 25) posted a Christmas greeting video on Twitter.

Is pres. Trump winning impeachment? [Video]Is pres. Trump winning impeachment?

A few weeks ago President Donald Trump was impeached.

Trump takes the stage at Christmas rally in Michigan as House votes to impeach

While the House continued its impeachment debate, President Trump took the stage in front of thousands of supporters who lined up in the bitterly cold weather...
FOXNews.com

Trump lashes out at Pelosi, Democrats after exchanging holiday greetings with troops

Trump lashes out at Pelosi, Democrats after exchanging holiday greetings with troopsPresident Donald Trump lashed again Tuesday at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats involved in his impeachment after a teleconference in...
WorldNews

