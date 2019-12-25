Global  

Sanders campaign hits Buttigieg for 'gimmick' contest to lower average donation amount

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Sanders campaign slammed South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for what it described was a 'gimmick' for help lower the average campaign contribution amount by the end of the year. 
Sanders Reveals Impressive Forth Quarter Haul

Bernie Sanders raised more than $34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019,. That's more than double what Elizabeth Warren claims to have raised during the same time period. Sanders brought in a total..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Pete Buttigieg Raised $24.7 Million In Final Quarter

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that his campaign raked in $24.7 million in the final quarter. He raised a whopping $76 million throughout 2019, according to his campaign. Yet..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AOC rails against Buttigieg for being 'funded by billionaires' after accepting campaign donation from Tom Steyer

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over the weekend for holding a fundraiser at what has been called the...
FOXNews.com

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Campaign Announces He Raised More than $24 Million in Final Quarter of 2019

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's campaign announced that it had raised over $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 alone,...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

