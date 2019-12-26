Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's work with White House on impeachment trial
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was "disturbed" by the Senate leader's approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, saying there should be distance between the two.
