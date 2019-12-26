Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's work with White House on impeachment trial



Recent related videos from verified sources Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published 9 hours ago Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources White House does not want prolonged impeachment trial: senior official The White House does not want to see a prolonged impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, a senior administration official said on Sunday, suggesting President...

Reuters 4 days ago



Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's impeachment remarks Lisa Murkowski says McConnell's approach of working with White House on impeachment trial 'further confuses the process'

Al Jazeera 14 hours ago



