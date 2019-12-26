Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds 'will get involved'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
President Trump issued strong warnings to California Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday, threatening federal intervention if Newsom is unable to solve the homeless crisis taking over his state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mental health advocate praises Trump on help for homeless [Video]Mental health advocate praises Trump on help for homeless

Mental health advocate DJ Jaffe praises President Trump&apos;s plans on dealing with the homeless crisis

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:08Published

Homelessness Surges 2.7%, Due To California Increase [Video]Homelessness Surges 2.7%, Due To California Increase

CNN reports that the U.S. homeless population has increased by 2.7% in 2019. A US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) report released on Friday says it is due to a surge in unsheltered..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump warns California: Fix homeless crisis – or feds will step in


FOXNews.com

Trump Tweets About California Homelessness, Threatens to Intervene if Gov. Newsom ‘Can’t Fix Problem’

President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to get the federal government involved in “taking care of the homeless population in California” if Democratic...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

CALIREPUBLICAN2

Marty RT @gholland04: Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds 'will get involved' 👍🇺🇸🙏 ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.… 6 seconds ago

DBaylog

Debbie Baylog RT @DavidWaddell5: Trump warns Governor Gavin Newsom: “If California homeless crisis persists, Feds will get involved.” https://t.co/1sHt… 27 seconds ago

Barbaraacatanz2

bcats RT @YourAuntieMame: Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds 'will get involved' | Fox News https://t.co/QMrIRUOPtS 1 minute ago

RatEatingHater

BigNoseCat RT @mrntweet2: Californians like me wish we could sign the petition to recall you 50 times but millions signed once. @realDonaldTrump isn’t… 3 minutes ago

sigstarget

Yolanda Goldberg RT @LSteve_64: Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds 'will get involved' https://t.co/GqTwsjcNzW 3 minutes ago

rlmslim761

Ron RT @Paddydad: "Take accountability, Gavin" Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds 'will get involved' https://… 3 minutes ago

FarnsGoodNews

Professor Farnsworth's Good News Bot Good news, everyone! Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds 'will get involved' https://t.co/4UP4chRnYp 3 minutes ago

rlmslim761

Ron RT @raynman123: Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds 'will get involved' https://t.co/D03eL0CRgr #FoxNews Wonde… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.