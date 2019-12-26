Global  

President Trump resumes lashing out against impeachment on Twitter

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
President Trump has resumed lashing out against impeachment on Twitter. He targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, writing that she, "has no leverage over the Senate." The President's tweets come as lawmakers debate the rules for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. But Pelosi and the Democrats may have found an unexpected ally in the president's party.
