President Trump resumes lashing out against impeachment on Twitter

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

President Trump has resumed lashing out against impeachment on Twitter. He targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, writing that she, "has no leverage over the Senate." The President's tweets come as lawmakers debate the rules for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial . But Pelosi and the Democrats may have found an unexpected ally in the president's party. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Is Pres. Trump Winning Impeachment? 00:48 A few weeks ago President Donald Trump was impeached. However, since then, little has happened. The government has gone on break for Christmas and New Years. Trump is assured an acquittal in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is delaying the delivery of the impeachment to the Senate, for fear...