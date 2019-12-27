Global  

News Brief: Murkowski On Impeachment, Philippines Typhoon, Kazakhstan Crash

NPR Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she was "disturbed" when she heard Mitch McConnell would coordinate with the White House on impeachment. Also, a typhoon has hit the Philippines.
News video: Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day

Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day 02:31

 Phanfone, with a maximum gustiness of up to 190km/h, batters islands in central Philippines, toppling houses, trees.

