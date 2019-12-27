Billionaires Bring Big Money To Democratic Primary

Larry Miller RT @NPR: Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have in total spent about $200 million on presidential campaign ads so far, according to Advertis… 1 day ago ramona deshields RT @nprpolitics: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched his presidential campaign one month ago. He's already spent $100 mi… 1 day ago Vida86 RT @nprpolitics: Together, billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have spent about $200 million on advertising in the 2020 Democrati… 2 days ago NPR Politics Together, billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have spent about $200 million on advertising in the 2020 De… https://t.co/SsfoA7bAsv 2 days ago NPR Politics Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched his presidential campaign one month ago. He's already spent… https://t.co/hS8I5TfwqT 2 days ago