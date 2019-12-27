Global  

Billionaires Bring Big Money To Democratic Primary

NPR Friday, 27 December 2019
Two candidates in the Democratic primary for president have together spent more than $200 million.
In Fight Over Experience, Bloomberg's Mayoral Past Will Help, Advisor Says [Video]In Fight Over Experience, Bloomberg's Mayoral Past Will Help, Advisor Says

Mike Bloomberg's senior advisor Tim O'Brien told Cheddar Friday that the former mayor's time governing a major metropolis will help him moving forward in the race.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:29Published

Democratic Primary Debate Set For Tonight [Video]Democratic Primary Debate Set For Tonight

The Democratic primary debate will go on as scheduled tonight at Loyola Marymount University. A labor dispute threatened to cancel the debate after candidates said they would not cross a picket line at..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published

grassvalleylarr

Larry Miller RT @NPR: Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have in total spent about $200 million on presidential campaign ads so far, according to Advertis… 1 day ago

ramonadeshields

ramona deshields RT @nprpolitics: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched his presidential campaign one month ago. He's already spent $100 mi… 1 day ago

vida86

Vida86 RT @nprpolitics: Together, billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have spent about $200 million on advertising in the 2020 Democrati… 2 days ago

nprpolitics

NPR Politics Together, billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have spent about $200 million on advertising in the 2020 De… https://t.co/SsfoA7bAsv 2 days ago

nprpolitics

NPR Politics Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched his presidential campaign one month ago. He's already spent… https://t.co/hS8I5TfwqT 2 days ago

