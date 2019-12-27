President Trump lashes out as Democrats push for witnesses at Senate trial
Friday, 27 December 2019 () At Mar-a-Lago, President Trump is not taking a holiday break from Twitter. He’s tweeted several times complaining about his impeachment. He accuses House Democrats of stall tactics, even after one Senate Republican expressed her reservations. Chip Reid reports.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refused to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. This action robbed Trump of what he wants most... "total and complete exoneration" following the trial. Asked..