Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

President Trump lashes out as Democrats push for witnesses at Senate trial

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
At Mar-a-Lago, President Trump is not taking a holiday break from Twitter. He’s tweeted several times complaining about his impeachment. He accuses House Democrats of stall tactics, even after one Senate Republican expressed her reservations. Chip Reid reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial [Video]On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he thinks one or two Democrats will join the Republicans in voting to acquit the president, Jeff Wagner reports (1:23). WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:23Published

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refused to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. This action robbed Trump of what he wants most... "total and complete exoneration" following the trial. Asked..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House to begin historic impeachment debate over President Trump – live updates

If the House votes to impeach Trump, the Senate would hold a trial, expected in January. If convicted, Trump would be removed from office.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •NPRIndependentFOXNews.comSydney Morning Herald

Trump must now depend on 'Grim Reaper' McConnell to save him in Senate trial

As President Donald Trump girds for a U.S. Senate impeachment trial, he is entrusting the future of his presidency to someone widely known as a shrewd negotiator...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hope86277113

Hope #resist RT @MeetThePress: WATCH: Trump lashes out at Democrats over impeachment #MTPDaily @HansNichols: "This is an argument we get occasionally… 18 minutes ago

MillerOval

Oval Miller President Trump lashes out as Democrats push for witnesses at Senate trial https://t.co/ac5bg44hee via @YouTube 2 hours ago

cardcounterswin

J. McLaughlin President Trump lashes out as Democrats push for witnesses at Senate trial - CBS This Morning https://t.co/MsWziMSPwA 4 hours ago

USvs45

@USvs45 President Trump lashes out as Democrats push for witnesses at Senate trial https://t.co/iDkxXjUawB 7 hours ago

caddis58

Mark Bumgardner RT @RayJPolitics2: https://t.co/vsrtHjK125 Well the President is CORRECT! The Democrats call this a "SOLEMN MOMENT", many have said "WE HA… 7 hours ago

michaelf1222

michael f cunningham President Trump lashes out as Democrats push for witnesses at Senate trial - CBS This Morning https://t.co/b3K6N2of7B via @GoogleNews 8 hours ago

mk3200

Mike Wildner President Trump lashes out as Democrats push for witnesses at Senate trial https://t.co/zJ09ij1BXn via @YouTube 8 hours ago

ULowique

Uraq Lowique You know who never wants witnesses? #Crooks! and #DonaldTrump is a fucking crook, a con man, a grifter, and most of… https://t.co/NuFsnv9jls 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.