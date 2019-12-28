MMNewzz Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says… https://t.co/ma0APsTtdB 3 minutes ago Brandon Thompson Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says… https://t.co/an2WWWR4f0 3 minutes ago Juank Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says… https://t.co/r5mylL1IBN 3 minutes ago Politics and Opinions Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says… https://t.co/w22nPdzArp 5 minutes ago Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says… https://t.co/PvPYj9ZGoy 9 minutes ago Marshall Flagg RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says https://t.co/G4BQBz… 13 minutes ago Trending Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, ‘a good chunk behind’ last quarter, campaign says… https://t.co/RcbRz2p7il 15 minutes ago e-news.US Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says -… https://t.co/3LsmB7KL5E 18 minutes ago