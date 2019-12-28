Global  

Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says

FOXNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., may have found a lump of coal in her Christmas stocking, as her campaign's fundraising efforts reportedly had a sharp decline in the fourth quarter.
 Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign reportedly sounded the fundraising alarm on Friday.

