Biden says he won't comply with Senate subpoena in Trump's impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump, should one be issued to him.
News video: Trump lashes out at Dems over impeachment trial

Trump lashes out at Dems over impeachment trial 02:22

 As the Senate remains at an impasse over the rules for the impeachment trial next year, U.S. President Donald Trump on Christmas Eve lashed out at Democrats saying they treated him &apos;unfairly&apos; during the impeachment inquiry and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refused to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. This action robbed Trump of what he wants most... "total and complete exoneration" following the..

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works [Video]7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial..

Biden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in the impeachment trial of President Trump

Joe Biden said any attempt to force his testimony on impeachment would be 'specious' and an attempt to take focus away from President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comEurasia ReviewWorldNewsSeattle TimesFOXNews.comReutersSify

Trump Impeachment Trial Turns Spotlight On White House Lawyer Cipollone

President Trump often surrounds himself with lawyers he sees as being good on TV. But the key attorney for Trump's Senate impeachment trial is better known for...
NPR Also reported by •Reuters

ind3fatigable

indefatigable. RT @PatTheBerner: Joe "most electable" Biden says he won't comply with a subpoena. For fucks sake people, this is part of why Trump was imp… 4 seconds ago

thomascjr61

Thomas Coonce 88022 RT @TomFitton: Biden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in the impeachment trial of President @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/pD… 6 seconds ago

PhillipeDelecto

Kevin Beuttenmuller If anyone has any question about Joe Biden just take some time to listen to the Des Monies Register Q & A (embedded… https://t.co/Fl7FgieDcR 8 seconds ago

gonv_survival

Grizzled Old Nam Vet RT @DMRegister: Watch: @JoeBiden says he wouldn't comply with a Senate subpoena in @realDonaldTrump's impeachment trial because it would cr… 10 seconds ago

Sammy_CG

Samuel Gilbert RT @DailyCaller: Joe Biden Says He Will Not Comply With Potential Senate Impeachment Trial Subpoena https://t.co/5JnEbvFjpQ 16 seconds ago

Brandon_Naman

Brandon Naman RT @thehill: WATCH: “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And (Trump’s) going to get away." Biden said. "This… 22 seconds ago

JamesEr69090401

James Erb RT @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y: Look who is acting like he is above the law now: Quid Pro Quo @JoeBiden: says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena… 35 seconds ago

bkanakulya

Kanakulya Brian Oh okay. . . https://t.co/A8JCEdKryB 1 minute ago

