Trump says New York, California must ‘politely’ ask for help to tackle ‘tremendous’ homeless problem

FOXNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
President Trump on Saturday called on New York and California to tackle what he described as their “tremendous homeless problems” -- suggesting they should ask the White House “politely” for help.
News video: Trump: Investigations Are Making Me 'Hate' New York 'Even More Than I Should'

Trump: Investigations Are Making Me 'Hate' New York 'Even More Than I Should' 00:34

 President Trump lashed out at New York.

Trump Says New York Officials Investigating Him ‘Makes Me Hate’ NY: ‘Cuomo Has Lost Control’

President Donald Trump lashed out at both the city and the state of New York Saturday, saying investigations into his tax returns and finances “makes me hate...
Mediaite

BENKOF: The Media Can’t Keep Ignoring The Racial Element Of The New York Pogrom

Right now, in the New York region, the problem is overwhelmingly black New Yorkers attacking Jews.
Daily Caller

