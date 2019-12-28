Global  

Ivanka Trump indicates she might not serve in White House if father reelected

FOXNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
White House adviser Ivanka Trump, also the president's oldest daughter, wouldn't commit to serving during her father's potential second term, indicating that her presence in the administration was dependent on the needs of her family.
