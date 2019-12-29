Transcript: Correspondents Panel on "Face the Nation"

The following is a transcript of an interview with the CBS News' correspondents panel that aired Sunday, December 29, 2019, on "Face the Nation."

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 2019 Correspondents Panel: A look back at the year's most important stories CBS News correspondents Major Garrett, Paula Reid, Nancy Cordes, David Martin, Jeff Pegues and Jan Crawford join "Face the Nation" for the annual roundtable with...

CBS News 1 day ago



Transcript: Sen. Amy Klobuchar on "Face the Nation" The following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Amy Klobuchar that aired Sunday, December 22, 2019, on "Face the Nation."

CBS News 1 week ago





Tweets about this