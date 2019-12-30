New York Mayor Announces Measures To Combat Anti-Semitic Attacks
Monday, 30 December 2019 () New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced groundbreaking crime prevention measures to combat hate and anti-Semitism in the wake of a mass stabbing incident targeting Jews in the city in the weekend. The knife-wielding attacker burst into the house of a rabbi's house in Monsey, north of New York City, during a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday. Five people, including the rabbi's son, were injured
Residents of Greenwood Lake, N.Y. say Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people during a Chanukah celebration in Monsey, N.Y. on Saturday, was a quiet individual who usually kept to himself. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports
New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea appeared on CBS This Morning to promise increased patrols and support following a stabbing at a Chanukah gathering at a synagogue in Monsey, New York, over..
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blames an "atmosphere of hate" for the recent increase in anti-Semitic attacks in his city and the surrounding areas