New York Mayor Announces Measures To Combat Anti-Semitic Attacks

RTTNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced groundbreaking crime prevention measures to combat hate and anti-Semitism in the wake of a mass stabbing incident targeting Jews in the city in the weekend. The knife-wielding attacker burst into the house of a rabbi's house in Monsey, north of New York City, during a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday. Five people, including the rabbi's son, were injured
 Residents of Greenwood Lake, N.Y. say Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people during a Chanukah celebration in Monsey, N.Y. on Saturday, was a quiet individual who usually kept to himself. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports

