Hunter Biden's attorneys fired back Monday after a private investigation firm again attempted to stage a highly unusual intervention in his ongoing child-custody dispute in Arkansas, this time claiming its investigators have lawfully obtained access to Biden's bank account records and confirmed his involvement in a massive, $156 million "counterfeiting scheme."

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Hunter Biden subject to multiple criminal probes Hunter Biden is the subject of multiple criminal investigations related to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.” Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:30Published 1 week ago Hunter Biden Subject To Multiple Criminal Probes Hunter Biden is the subject of multiple criminal investigations related to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.” According to the NY Post, the claims come from court documents.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hunter Biden, wife missing from Biden family Christmas photo posted on Twitter Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa, were conspicuously absent from a family Christmas photo posted by former Vice President Joe Biden on Christmas Day.

FOXNews.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this