Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bloomberg mocked for vowing to turn White House East Room into an open office plan

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former New York City Mayor and 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg was blasted on social media over his campaign promise to turn the White House East Room into an "open office plan" as president. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine [Video]'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine

US President Donald Trump on Friday blasted evangelical Christian magazine 'Christianity Today.' The conservative publication was founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham. The influential magazine..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Former White House Pastry Chef Shares Recipe For Holiday Classic [Video]Former White House Pastry Chef Shares Recipe For Holiday Classic

Former White House executive pastry chef Bill Yosses just opened Palais by Perfect Pie in Manhattan's Upper East Side and joined CBS2's Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to show off his classic holiday pie..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Mocked Over Proposal for a White House Open Office Plan

*Michael Bloomberg* is still in the Democratic primary race, and with 2020 upon us, he shared a proposal for a White House open office plan.
Mediaite

Abolish The Office Of The First Lady – OpEd

By Ryan McMaken* It’s almost Christmas time again, and that means its time for White House politicians and staff to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.