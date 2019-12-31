Global  

Joe Biden says he'd be willing to name a Republican as his 2020 VP nominee – but there's a catch

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday he would be willing to name a Republican running mate in his bid for president.
News video: Biden says he's open to Republican running mate

Biden says he's open to Republican running mate 01:18

 Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said he was open to having a Republican running mate, but couldn't 'think of one now.'

Joe Biden Says He Would Consider A Republican Running Mate [Video]Joe Biden Says He Would Consider A Republican Running Mate

Joe Biden told voters in New Hampshire that he would consider a Republican as a running mate. This was after a woman told Biden that if he is the nominee, he will "have to pull out all the..

Biden Clarifies Stance On Testifying For Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Biden Clarifies Stance On Testifying For Trump's Impeachment Trial

Joe Biden said in an interview he would not comply with a Senate subpoena for the impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Biden said it would be a tactic by President Donald Trump to distract from his..

Democratic contender Biden says he would consider a Republican running mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said on Monday he would consider choosing a Republican...
Reuters

