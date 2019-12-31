Schumer calls for witness testimony at impeachment trial, says new ‘revelations’ a ‘game changer’
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Sen. Chuck Schumer on Monday took up his push to have the Senate issue subpoenas that demand testimony from top Trump administration officials during the Senate impeachment trial after a new report claims to detail what occurred inside the administration during the decision to freeze aid to Ukraine.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to Ukraine. Additionally, it link the four witnesses Senate Democrats requested for the impeachment inquiry....
'Simply put, in our fight to have key documents and witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial, these new revelations are a game changer,' says Chuck Schumer