Schumer calls for witness testimony at impeachment trial, says new ‘revelations’ a ‘game changer’

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Sen. Chuck Schumer on Monday took up his push to have the Senate issue subpoenas that demand testimony from top Trump administration officials during the Senate impeachment trial after a new report claims to detail what occurred inside the administration during the decision to freeze aid to Ukraine. 
News video: Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer'

Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer' 00:32

 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to Ukraine. Additionally, it link the four witnesses Senate Democrats requested for the impeachment inquiry....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News [Video]Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era. According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Chuck Schumer calls the New York Times report a 'game changer' [Video]Chuck Schumer calls the New York Times report a 'game changer'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment: New calls for trial witnesses after 'explosive' report into Ukraine funding

'Simply put, in our fight to have key documents and witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial, these new revelations are a game changer,' says Chuck Schumer
Independent Also reported by •WorldNewsSifyReuters India

Senate Democrats call for witnesses in impeachment trial after new report

Senate Democrats say new revelations about President Trump withholding military aid from Ukraine are a turning point in his impeachment saga. The president...
CBS News


