Trump blames Iran for US Embassy attack in Iraq, vows to hold regime 'fully responsible'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
President Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the attack at the U.S. Embassy compound in Iraq and vowed to hold the regime "responsible."
News video: US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes 01:44

 US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...

Iran held 'fully responsible' for U.S. embassy attack in Iraq - Trump


SeekingAlpha

Donald Trump threatens Iran for insurgents storming of US Embassy in Iraq

Supporters of the Iraq Shiite militia, which is backed by Iran, broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad earlier Tuesday.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

TakeWh

Take Back the WH, Senate & Keep Congress 2020 RT @politico: President Trump blames Iran for a breach of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad, asserting that the Islamic Republic “will b… 15 seconds ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Donald Trump blames Iran for insurgents storming of US Embassy in Iraq Supporters of the Iraq Shiite militia, which… https://t.co/5gasoq2GB3 18 seconds ago

nelsoneagle

Schrödingers’ POTUS 🆘🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 RT @LisaKeel9: CHAOS: Militiamen Breach U.S. Embassy In Baghdad; Trump Blames Iran https://t.co/fvM5ffqZ89 18 seconds ago

s51izemore

Larry Sizemore https://t.co/GnEGqWoqb7 Iran,just"messed"with the wrong guy (Trump),--with Obama & Hitlary,--no problem..they could… https://t.co/ywp3BqPu17 20 seconds ago

Kind_deb

😊kind Deb😊 RT @love4thegameAK: Eyes On Iraq [IRAN] Trump blames Iran for US Embassy attack in Iraq, vows to hold regime 'fully responsible' https://t… 24 seconds ago

_Granny_T

Granny T RT @B52Malmet: Trump blames Iran, calls on Iraq to protect US Embassy - geezus who needs this unfit guy at the helm when protestors are cha… 27 seconds ago

liberty_sister

LibertySister RT @KenobiCheated: Looks like BeBe will get his war U.S. to send Marines to embassy in Iraq as Trump blames Iran for attack https://t.co/L… 41 seconds ago

JJmac55

🇺🇸American 1st Deplorable🇺🇸 RT @ClareMLopez: US Embassy attackers in #Baghdad are not ordinary Iraqis - they’re #Iran ‘s terror militias under Qods Force command Tru… 44 seconds ago

