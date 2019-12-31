Global  

Trump tries to avoid his own Benghazi

Politico Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced he was “sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy” in Baghdad — the same forces created in the wake of Benghazi.
