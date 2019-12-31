Trump tries to avoid his own Benghazi Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced he was “sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy” in Baghdad — the same forces created in the wake of Benghazi. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this National Conservatives 🔰 The tone of media's coverage is : "How dare Trump make better decisions than our beloved leader Barack Obama?" https://t.co/c3BAuCS8JE 44 seconds ago Karen 💐 RT @politico: The Trump administration’s decision to deploy Marines in response to an assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad shows its eage… 49 seconds ago Joe Mc RT @WordswithSteph: Trump and Pompeo have tried to avoid their own Benghazi: “Pompeo has long dreaded having a Benghazi-type event on his w… 1 minute ago Ryann Foster RT @dlippman: One former senior Trump administration official told me: “Pompeo has long dreaded having a Benghazi-type event on his watch a… 2 minutes ago Bhayes61 RT @jaazee1: .@Politico’s Headline “Trump tries to avoid his own Benghazi” is ridiculous! There is no comparison between #Benghazi, a gun… 3 minutes ago Bhayes61 RT @alexsalvinews: The Trump administration’s decision to deploy Marines in response to an assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad shows its… 4 minutes ago