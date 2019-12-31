Trump does New Year's Eve his way

Paranoid Potato RT @QTAnon1: Protests outside US Embassy Trump-Send in the troops Hillary- "What difference, at this point, does it make? 2020 another… 1 minute ago Alice Shewmaker RT @DWPippy: This is the worst thing Trump has continued to do this year, (in my opinion) which is to rip kids from their parents and terro… 3 minutes ago Rick West @SecPompeo To be clear. Ivanka Trump does nothing on policy. But what Ivanka Trump does do are two very specific… https://t.co/4VDKhzzghi 7 minutes ago Rick West @realDonaldTrump To be clear. Ivanka Trump does nothing on policy. But what Ivanka Trump does do are two very spe… https://t.co/Q4GR76Zd0n 7 minutes ago Rick West @IvankaTrump To be clear. Ivanka Trump does nothing on policy. But what Ivanka Trump does do are two very specifi… https://t.co/6u0FqdIDa7 7 minutes ago