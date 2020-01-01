Trump vows Iraq 'will not be a Benghazi' after Iran-backed embassy raid

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Speaking to reporters just hours after dozens of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, President Trump on Tuesday night vowed that the situation "will not be a Benghazi" -- a pointed reference to the deadly 2012 embassy attack in Libya on the Obama administration's watch, after officials at the embassy had requested enhanced security for weeks. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend