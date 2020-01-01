Phase 1 Of US-China Trade Deal To Be Signed On Jan. 15

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Phase I of a much-awaited U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on January 15. This was announced by President Donald Trump on the eve of the New Year. "I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15," he said on Twitter. At a ceremony that will take place at the White House, high level representatives of China will be present. Trump had previou 👓 View full article

