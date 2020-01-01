Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Phase 1 Of US-China Trade Deal To Be Signed On Jan. 15

RTTNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Phase I of a much-awaited U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on January 15. This was announced by President Donald Trump on the eve of the New Year. "I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15," he said on Twitter. At a ceremony that will take place at the White House, high level representatives of China will be present. Trump had previou
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Says He'll Soon Sign 'Phase 1' Trade Deal With China [Video]President Trump Says He'll Soon Sign 'Phase 1' Trade Deal With China

President Trump said on Twitter Tuesday the signing will take place during a ceremony at the White House on Jan. 15.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15 [Video]Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he&apos;ll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he&apos;ll later go to Beijing to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: Initial US-Chinese trade deal to be signed Jan. 15

The signing of a "phase one" US-Chinese trade agreement will occur Jan. 15 at the White House, President Donald Trump says.  -More- 
SmartBrief Also reported by •NewsmaxIndiaTimesSifyUSATODAY.comTIMEWorldNewsReuters India

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

Asian stock markets, led by China, are mostly higher on Thursday, the first trading day of 2020. Investor sentiment was bolstered by news that the much-awaited...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

CZ4ever60

CZ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ RT @Jim_Jordan: This past week in trade: -USMCA passes the House today -Phase one deal with China -New trade deal with @BorisJohnson and U… 14 seconds ago

GFMMarketsFarm

MarketsFarm | GLACIER FarmMedia Agriculture commodities on the #CBOT started the decade on a high note, thanks to general optimism regarding the im… https://t.co/S165qxaHeS 1 minute ago

OECGroup

OEC Group The new year brings with it some resolution! Trump has stated that the phase one trade deal will be signed January… https://t.co/SYp1SAT3vO 3 minutes ago

jodixu

Jodi Xu Klein Trump says he will sign 'phase one' China trade deal on Jan. 15 at the White House https://t.co/CtLYi3rG3Q 3 minutes ago

GeneOrson

GeneO RT @TeamTrump: .@realDonaldTrump is strengthening our trade deals: ✅Replaced outdated NAFTA ✅USMCA will add $68B to U.S. economy & create… 4 minutes ago

GeneOrson

GeneO RT @heatherjones333: MAGNIFICENT TRUMP- KEEPING HIS PROMISES 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 BREAKING: President Trump Announces He Will Sign Phase One in China… 4 minutes ago

Shaunking_1

Shaun king RT @realDonaldTrump: I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will ta… 6 minutes ago

FarmsMarketing

Risk Management RT @CNBC: The phase one trade deal with China is “in the bank.” White House trade advisor Peter Navarro says there are other trade deals to… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.