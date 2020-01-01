Global  

Rudy Giuliani says he is willing to testify at Trump impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday that he would be willing to testify at President Trump’s impeachment trial, telling reporters that he would “love to try the case” and that he has learned of “vast” corruption involving Democrats and Ukraine.
