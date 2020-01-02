Global  

Iraqi official spotted outside embassy attack visited Obama White House in 2011

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
An Iran-linked Iraqi official who was spotted in the crowd of angry militia supporters and protesters Tuesday as some of them stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad visited the Obama White House back in 2011.  
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump speaks with Iraqi Prime Minister

Trump speaks with Iraqi Prime Minister 00:32

 President Donald Trump spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi. The White House said he emphasized the need to protect U.S. personnel and facilities. According to Reuters, this comes after the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad faced an attack. A statement made by the White House said the two leaders...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Trump Loves Mar-a-Lago So Very, Very Much [Video]Why Trump Loves Mar-a-Lago So Very, Very Much

Over the past three years, President Donald Trump has spent his days at Mar-a-Lago — which he calls “The Southern White House." There, he's surrounded by an unpredictable cast of Palm Beach..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Trump Speaks With Iraqi Prime Minister [Video]Trump Speaks With Iraqi Prime Minister

President Donald Trump spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi. The White House said he emphasized the need to protect U.S. personnel and facilities. According to Reuters, this comes after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FLASHBACK: Obama Hosted Baghdad Embassy Protest Organizer At The White House In 2011

Hadi al-Amiri, Iraq's former transportation minister, was entertained at the White House back in 2011
Daily Caller

Iowa swung fiercely to Trump. Will it swing back in 2020?

Iowa swung fiercely to Trump. Will it swing back in 2020?By THOMAS BEAUMONT DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Few states have changed politically with the head-snapping speed of Iowa. Heading into 2020, the question is whether...
WorldNews

Tweets about this

crzymom110

We are the news! Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @HeyTammyBruce: "An Iran-linked Iraqi official who was spotted in the crowd of angry militia supporters... Tuesday as some of them storm… 3 seconds ago

NevadaElJefe

⚔️DAVE LEONE❌(IFB Patriots) RT @inthecopa: Iraqi official spotted outside Baghdad embassy attack visited Obama White House in 2011 Obama is tight with Iraq. https:… 13 seconds ago

stzz60

STzz RT @Tanker_God: This begs the question: was he present at #Benghazi https://t.co/EUXWbhNOwy 26 seconds ago

Christi36145638

Christine RT @davdsoul: Yet more proof these were Iran-backed terrorists, not protesters assaulting embassy. And more reason to call out Obama's Iran… 41 seconds ago

EureosCriss

Jep Sgarbatello 🇮🇹🗽🆓🇺🇸 RT @avena_paul: Iraqi official spotted outside embassy attack visited Obama White House in 2011 https://t.co/9QAnbEZkBr #FoxNews. How NOT S… 47 seconds ago

mthjwbgs

Cicero More evidence of the bond between Obama & Iran. Iraqi official spotted outside embassy attack visited Obama White… https://t.co/kfkTyjpZZB 1 minute ago

Freedom74123840

Freedom Lover Iraqi official spotted outside embassy attack visited Obama White House in 2011 https://t.co/1xF3xJGMCN 1 minute ago

likapika27

likapika27 Well Well Well, isn't that a cowinkydink >>>>Iraqi official spotted outside embassy attack visited Obama White Hou… https://t.co/5i9PY3tPzy 1 minute ago

