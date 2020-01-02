Wisconsin law firm wants court to punish state elections agency over voter purge
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Three Wisconsin voters and a conservative law firm want a state court to fine the Wisconsin Elections Commission and five of its commissioners $2,000 per day each until it removes 234,000 voters from state rolls.
A private prison firm is suing the state of↵California in San Diego federal court, arguing that a state law banning private↵detention facilities -- which goes into effect tomorrow -- is unconstitutional.↵