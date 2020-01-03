Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Deadline passes for Bloomberg to file for Nevada caucuses

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Democratic 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg missed the Jan.1 deadline to file with the Nevada State Democratic Party, his party announced on Thursday. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grant available for Nevada students [Video]Grant available for Nevada students

The deadline is approaching for the Tuition+ grant that is available for Nevada students. Kelsey McFarland reporting.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics Deadline passes for Bloomberg to file for Nevada caucuses https://t.co/in7ASYHC9E https://t.co/bVzow0t4PI 27 seconds ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Deadline passes for Bloomberg to file for Nevada caucuses https://t.co/dnJaMBkzsB @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 4 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Deadline passes for Bloomberg to file for Nevada caucuses https://t.co/nlMA3yORk5 https://t.co/a6O6NaCAjI 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.