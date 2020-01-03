Democratic 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg missed the Jan.1 deadline to file with the Nevada State Democratic Party, his party announced on Thursday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Grant available for Nevada students The deadline is approaching for the Tuition+ grant that is available for Nevada students. Kelsey McFarland reporting. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:31Published on November 25, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics Deadline passes for Bloomberg to file for Nevada caucuses https://t.co/in7ASYHC9E https://t.co/bVzow0t4PI 27 seconds ago All American Girl Deadline passes for Bloomberg to file for Nevada caucuses https://t.co/dnJaMBkzsB @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 4 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Deadline passes for Bloomberg to file for Nevada caucuses https://t.co/nlMA3yORk5 https://t.co/a6O6NaCAjI 8 minutes ago