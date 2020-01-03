Global  

Pentagon Says Top Iranian Military Leader Killed In Airstrikes on Iraqi Airport

NPR Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Gen. Qassim Soleimani was killed Friday in Baghdad. The U.S. secretary of defense said Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members throughout the region."
News video: Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport

 President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Iran's Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport [Video]U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s..

Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader [Video]Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader

The Pentagon confirmed it carried out the attack on Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Trump Orders Baghdad Strike That Killed Iranian General

The U.S. has killed Iran's top military leader in a strike on Baghdad airport. The Pentagon says the general was actively developing plans to attack American...
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comAceShowbizOilPrice.comNew Zealand HeraldReuters IndiaWorldNews

U.S. kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle...
Reuters

