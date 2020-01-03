Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Democrat Klobuchar's presidential campaign raised $11.4 million in fourth quarter

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president, raised $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, more than doubling the previous quarter's amount, according to a statement from her campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million

Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million 00:32

 Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. That's a major haul, dwarfing his Democratic competitors. Reuters reports the fund raising was boosted by the Democrats’ impeachment bid. The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klobuchar Raises Over $11 Million [Video]Klobuchar Raises Over $11 Million

Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised $11.4 million in the final three months of 2019. That's her strongest fundraising quarter since launching her presidential campaign. She's had strong debate performances..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Warren's Slump Campaign Limps Into New Hampshire [Video]Warren's Slump Campaign Limps Into New Hampshire

Elizabeth Warren kicked off 2020 with a return to New Hampshire. The Senator held a pair of town halls in Concord and Hanover. MyNBC5 reports Warren's campaign is struggling. Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump re-election campaign raises $46 million in fourth quarter

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a major haul that was boosted by a surge of donations in the wake...
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.comCTV NewsSeattle TimesSifyMediaiteCBS NewsWorldNews

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Sanders tops Democratic rivals in 4th quarter fundraising

Demcoratic presidential hopefuls are releasing their fourth quarter fundraising numbers. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters Cara Korte and Jack Turman and CBS News...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hizself_

H.A. Barasa😎 RT @Reuters: Democrat Klobuchar's presidential campaign raised $11.4 million in fourth quarter https://t.co/2xzIhgQQkR https://t.co/Mco9AhQ… 29 minutes ago

margreis9

Margaret Reis Democrat Klobuchar's presidential campaign raised $11.4 million in... https://t.co/JIvXsYsx70 43 minutes ago

darkblue714

Darkblue714 RT @MPRnews: Democrat Amy Klobuchar says that she raised $11.4 million for her presidential bid in the final three months of last year, the… 46 minutes ago

azakharov82

Alexander RT @QuickTake: Democrat Amy Klobuchar says she's raised $11.4 million for her presidential bid in the final 3 months of last year. It's th… 1 hour ago

MPRnews

MPR News Democrat Amy Klobuchar says that she raised $11.4 million for her presidential bid in the final three months of las… https://t.co/n3fAqlDjik 1 hour ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Democrat Klobuchar's presidential campaign raised $11.4 million in fourth quarter: U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who… https://t.co/4Yef8Jzab3 1 hour ago

Reuters

Reuters Democrat Klobuchar's presidential campaign raised $11.4 million in fourth quarter https://t.co/2xzIhgQQkR https://t.co/Mco9AhQ54g 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.