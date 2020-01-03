Democrat Klobuchar's presidential campaign raised $11.4 million in fourth quarter
Friday, 3 January 2020 () U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president, raised $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, more than doubling the previous quarter's amount, according to a statement from her campaign.
