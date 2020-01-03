Global  

Elizabeth Warren ends 2019 with dip in fundraising

Friday, 3 January 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren brought in $21.2 million during the October-December quarter of fundraising  – a haul that’s down nearly $3.5 million from the previous three months.
News video: Warren's Decline Continues

Warren's Decline Continues 00:33

 Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign is in trouble. In November, she took a nose dive in the polls that continues today. She is forth place in Iowa and New Hampshire. Now her fundraising has taken a massive hit. She raised $25 million in the third quarter of 2019. But, now she has struggled...

Democrat Warren's U.S. presidential campaign issues fundraising plea

Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign told supporters on Friday its fundraising haul stands at just over $17 million and made a plea for more donations with...
Reuters Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.com

Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., may have found a lump of coal in her Christmas stocking, as her campaign's fundraising efforts reportedly had a sharp decline in...
FOXNews.com


