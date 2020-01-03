Elizabeth Warren ends 2019 with dip in fundraising
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren brought in $21.2 million during the October-December quarter of fundraising – a haul that’s down nearly $3.5 million from the previous three months.
Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign is in trouble.
In November, she took a nose dive in the polls that continues today.
She is forth place in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Now her fundraising has taken a massive hit.
She raised $25 million in the third quarter of 2019. But, now she has struggled...
