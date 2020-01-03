Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump campaign, GOP raised nearly a half-billion dollars in 2019

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee announced Friday that their network of fundraising arms pulled in $154 million in the fourth quarter and raised nearly a half-billion dollars combined in all of 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leaked Audio From Trump Campaign Adviser: GOP Relies On Voter Suppression [Video]Leaked Audio From Trump Campaign Adviser: GOP Relies On Voter Suppression

Business Insider reports leaked audio from a top adviser to Trump's 2020 re-election campaign has revealed damning information about the GOP.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Democrats worry new trade deal may help Trump's reelection campaign [Video]Democrats worry new trade deal may help Trump's reelection campaign

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trade deal with President Donald Trump gave Democrats a crucial legislative victory. According to Politico, the victory comes as the GOP accuses Democrats of obsessing over..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GOP Presidential Candidate Gives Serious Consideration to 3rd Party Run

GOP Presidential Candidate Gives Serious Consideration to 3rd Party Run*SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 /* Recently, the Libertarian National Committee chair, Nicholas Sarwark, went to social media to invite Roque...
Accesswire

Millions of dollars raised for re-election campaign despite impeachment process: Trump's campaign manager

Washington [USA], Jan 3 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump has raised USD 46 million from political donors in the fourth quarter of last year for his...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.