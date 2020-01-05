Global  

AOC calls Trump 'a monster' over threat to Iran; Omar, other Democrats warn of potential 'war crimes'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Outspoken Democrats -- from far-left "Squad" members to 2020 presidential hopefuls -- wasted little time Saturday in denouncing President Trump's warning to Iran about possible retaliation for the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
News video: Trump does not have authority to go to war with Iran -Schumer

Trump does not have authority to go to war with Iran -Schumer 01:50

 The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate said on Friday that President Donald Trump does not have the authority to go to war with Iran without congressional authorization.

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities [Video]American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander..

Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets Attacked

Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets AttackedPresident Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in response...
Democrats warn against 'march' to war with Iran after Trump orders killing of Qasem Soleimani

Democratic lawmakers said they were concerned President Trump acted hastily in ordering the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
