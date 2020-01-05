Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran

Pam Ingle In A Day Of Turmoil, Repercussions Of Soleimani Killing Grow More Widespread : NPR https://t.co/jf9Phz2esG 1 second ago

Historically A-Wear In A Day Of Turmoil, Repercussions Of Soleimani Killing Grow More Widespread https://t.co/eSn6xyGpWi 3 seconds ago

Auwal RT @tparsi: Five key developments following Soleimani assassination: 1. Iraqi PM says Soleimani was in Iraq for mediation 2. Iran has becom… 6 seconds ago

SovietEmigrant RT @ml_1maria: The Iraqi Parliament has voted to expel all US troops from the country in a remarkable session of Congress, with chants of "… 12 seconds ago

Liz Lisa 🇺🇸Welcome to The Roaring 20’s 🇺🇸 RT @americadiaspora: Divided Iraqi Parliament Votes to Expel All U.S. Troops [Goodby - Green Zone] Iran is in control of Iraq "Sunni and K… 13 seconds ago

Xander Arena RT @dwnews: BREAKING: Iraqi parliament votes to remove US troops from Iraq. https://t.co/1A1MLwYSka 28 seconds ago

💫S͙T͙A͙R͙💫 RT @bud_cann: Iraqi parliament has voted to kick US troops out! @realDonaldTrump promised to withdraw our troops but whenever he’s tried h… 31 seconds ago