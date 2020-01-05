Global  

Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran

CBS 2 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Iranian government announced Sunday it would no longer abide by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018.
News video: Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war

Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war 00:56

 US President Trump gives a statement after ordering an airstrike that killed Iran's top commander.

Congress, Stop President Trump’s Rush to War With Iran

Powerful Republican senators are the only people with the power to restrain the president.
Trump Acknowledges Soleimani's Killing

