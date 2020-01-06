Global  

Trump threatens Iran with 'major retaliation' for future attacks, warns Iraq of sanctions if US troops ousted

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
President Trump warned Sunday that Iran could suffer a "major retaliation" if the rogue nation targets the U.S., as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East after the U.S.-led airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
News video: Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq 00:43

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader [Video]Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that any retaliation for the killing of its top general will be met with a military response. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

Trump threatens Iran [Video]Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Trump warns Iran of 'major retaliation', threatens sanctions on Iraq

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened "major retaliation" on Sunday if Iran avenges the killing of a key military commander and he warned of massive...
Bangkok Post

Trump says there will be a 'major retaliation' against Iran if it retaliates

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened "major retaliation" against Iran if Tehran were to retaliate for the killing of one of its top military...
Reuters


hinkska

Karen A Hinks RT @RWPUSA: Thousands of American soldiers gave their lives to put the current Iraqi government in place and now this draft dodger threaten… 14 seconds ago

Kierceldwen

kierceldwen RT @DefenseBaron: As Trump threatens to bomb Iran’s cultural sites, others have pleaded - with the US and the Taliban - not to let them des… 1 minute ago

2RupeePerson

Ain RT @KhaledBeydoun: Iranians responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's monstrous threat to strike 52 sites "important to Iran and the Irani… 1 minute ago

OfficialMining

Precious Metals Contrarian RT @newsfilterio: Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump is… 2 minutes ago

